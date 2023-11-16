Investigation into UM’s football program closed, litigation resolved

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) – The University of Michigan said the investigation into the football program’s alleged sign stealing has been closed and the Big Ten, Coach Jim Harbaugh, and the university have resolved the pending litigation.

The University of Michigan released the following statement:

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

