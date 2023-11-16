Investigation into UM’s football program closed, litigation resolved

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM) – The University of Michigan said the investigation into the football program’s alleged sign stealing has been closed and the Big Ten, Coach Jim Harbaugh, and the university have resolved the pending litigation.

The University of Michigan released the following statement:

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

Read next:
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
WATCH: Livingston County authorities chase after stolen car on I-96
Livingston county high speed chase
Congressman Kildee not seeking re-election
Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan comments on the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Saginaw Twp. school ranked #15 best elementary school in state
Hemmeter Elementary School

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after falling 25-feet out of his tree stand.
Man falls 25-feet out of tree stand, airlifted to hospital
A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday,...
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies
school bus generic
Lapeer students to return to class Thursday after investigation leads to early dismissal
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
MSP: Arenac Co. police scene now clear, suspect injured
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Spectrum warns customers of common scam

Latest News

WATCH: Livingston County authorities chase after stolen car on I-96
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Nov. 16
Hemmeter Elementary School
Saginaw Twp. school ranked #15 best elementary school in state
Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan comments on the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Congressman Kildee not seeking re-election