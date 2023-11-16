Man arrested after Rosebush manhunt arraigned on 13 charges

By Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The man who was the subject of a manhunt in Isabella County on Monday has been arraigned on 13 charges.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 13, the Clare Police Department reported that they were in pursuit of a vehicle from Clare County that was heading into Isabella County, said Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main.

Main said Clare police had been responding to a suspicious vehicle that was stopped in the roadway, but when they approached, the driver -- Dustin Sweet -- sped off, leading to a pursuit.

Sweet eventually came to a stop in Rosebush where he then exited his vehicle, took a shot at a Clare police officer who had been pursuing him, and ran into a local company, which had several employees inside at the time.

Main said Sweet ran out of the building, and the police set up a perimeter, bringing in K9s, drones, and a helicopter and notifying the local community to shelter in place until further notice.

Sweet was later located hiding underneath a house not far from where police were set up, and he was taken into custody and lodged at the Isabella County Jail.

According to Main, Sweet has a lengthy history with law enforcement, including flee and elude throughout other agencies downstate.

Dustin Sweet
Dustin Sweet(Isabella County Sheriff's Office)

He has been arraigned and charged with the following:

  • One count of police officer fleeing, third-degree
  • Five counts of weapons felony firearm
  • One count of assault with a dangerous weapon
  • One count of weapons carrying concealed
  • One count of weapons firearms possession by a felon
  • One count of weapons firearms receiving and concealing
  • One count of police officer assaulting and resisting/obstruction
  • One count of first-degree home invasion
  • One count of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

No one was injured during the incident on Monday evening.

