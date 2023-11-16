Michigan State University approaching deadline to appoint president

By Marz Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The clock is ticking! Michigan State University is slowly approaching its deadline to appoint a new president. That deadline is set for Thanksgiving Day. Interim President Teresa Woodruff announced in August she would not seek a permanent appointment but says she will support whose is selected in her place.

The MSU Board of Trustees has kept the selection process private. All proceedings have been behind closed doors/ Interim President Woodruff’s leadership helped the university during February’s mass shooting.

Public Policy major Devin Woodruff (no relation) says he hopes the next president follows her example.

“President Woodruff has done a good job of interacting with the students. Like just going to football games and getting into the crowds. Sometimes just riding her bike throughout campus and those are the things I think are really important as a president. Just not only being an administrator but just a human,” said Woodruff.

WILX reached out to MSU for comment and didn’t get a response. The search committee that helped MSU find candidates turned over recommendations back in October. Now they’ve got little over a week to make a decision.

MSU has seen 5 presidents over the last 5 years. Woodruff became interim president in November 20-22 following Samuel Stanley resigning citing lack of confidence in the board of trustees.

