Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season

By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Opening day of firearm deer hunting season in Michigan was a success for many, but especially for 16-year-old Caleb Bostic who showed up to the Jerome Country Market buck pole on Wednesday with a 16-point trophy buck.

Bostic started the gun season by taking an 8-pointer that was his best buck ever, but that personal record lasted just five minutes. That’s when a giant buck stepped out that will likely be bigger than any buck Bostic will ever see again.

Bostic said, “Hopefully, a big buck like that will inspire other kids to get out and give it a try.”

The Jerome Country Market buck pole is a tradition every year that hunters look forward to.

Bret Griffis, whose son now owns the Jerome Country Market, said the long-time hunting tradition is not about the size of the deer.

“That trophy could be a spike, it could be a six-pointer, or it could be the biggest buck on the buck pole. All trophies are measured in many different ways. For me, in my eyes, a lot of it is just who you are hunting with. For instance, I had my grandson out with me this morning, said Griffis.”

On a year that seems to have an abundance of successful hunters, the meat processor will surely stay busy this rifle season.

