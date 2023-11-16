Mott Men’s basketball coach Steve Schmidt looked to earn win 800, but falls short to Kalamazoo Valley at home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Since 1991, Steve Schmidt has been a major piece to the Mott Community College basketball team.

Since joining, he’s has led the program to 4 National Championships and won 4 National Coach of the year.

Tonight, he looked to add another accomplishment in his career to be the 15th coach in N-J-C-A-A history to reach 800 wins in a career.

Coach Schmidt and Mott looked to make it happen at home tonight against Kalamazoo Valley.

Early 1st half, Vincent Mayes with the block, Trucel Singleton takes it up court, stop in hits the jumper.

Flint’s own Mehki Ellison take the ball himself with some nice moves to drive the basket and get the foul.

Ryan Martin gets the steal takes it up court and hits the reverse lay-up. Bears would trail 40-30 at half.

Bears came back in the 2nd, Singleton show off his dribbling here and nails the jumper to give the Bears the lead 59-58.

But it wouldn’t last long, Ashton Atwater hits a three here to give the Cougars a 61-59 lead.

That would be the final lead change as Kalamazoo Valley spoils the party winning 80-71.

Coach Schmidt will have his next chance at 800 on the road against Community Christian College on Monday.

