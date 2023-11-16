Organization helps feed the hungry during hunting season

With firearm deer season now underway, a local organization is asking hunters to help brighten the holidays for those in need.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - With firearm deer season now underway, a local organization is asking hunters to help brighten the holidays for those in need.

Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger works with licensed game processors throughout the state as drop off locations for venison to feed the hungry.

On Thursday, Nov. 16 at Frank’s Great Outdoors in Linwood, the non-profit was giving away a $20 Frank’s gift card for each deer donated.

“For every pound of ground venison we get, that’s four meals. And every deer is probably about 40-pounds, so you’re talking about 160 meals per deer,” said Louis Krick with the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

Krick said last year, 24 deer were donated at Frank’s alone.

The donation site is open until Saturday, Nov. 18.

To find a Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger processor near you, click here.

