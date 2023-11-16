Republican leaders push for a part-time legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major change is being proposed for the lawmakers who propose new laws. Republicans are calling for a constitutional amendment which would make the state legislature part-time.

Michigan is 1 of 10 states with a full-time legislature. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Michigan and 3 other states have full-time state legislatures. They include California, New York and Pennsylvania. Alaska, Hawaii, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, and Massachusetts also have year-round legislative sessions.

As a Full-time legislature, leaders are in session throughout the entire year. Although Republican leaders say now’s the time for a part-time legislature.

Under the proposal, the legislature wouldn’t meet for more than 90 days during each year and yearly salaries would be reduced. Since the Michigan legislature is a democratic majority, it’ll be more difficult for the republican proposal to pass through both the house and senate.

Representative Brad Paquette says a part-time legislature will bring back trust in leaders.

“If we have full-time availability to do the same amount of work that we’ve already proved that we can do in a shorter amount of time, then you know there’s a lot of kind of just hanging out,” said Rep. Brad Paquette, (R) Niles. “Bringing back trust in this institution is important.”

In a statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Press Secretary, Stacey LaRouche, the legislative term has been one of the most productive in state history.

The statement goes on to say that “it’s curious that republican legislators now want to push a proposal that would allow them to work less and take most of the year off. It shows just how out of touch they are with Michiganders, especially after Michiganders rejected previous attempts to push a part-time legislature.”

If the proposal is approved by both the senate and house by a two-thirds majority, Michiganders will be presented with the proposal at the next general election.

