Road commissions prepare for winter

Winter is coming and local communities are preparing.
By Trae Harris and Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Winter is coming and local communities are preparing.

The Genesee County Road Commission (GCRC) had a training on Thursday Nov. 16 where drivers got behind the wheel of the plow trucks and tested their abilities on maneuvering the truck and its controls.

As we get closer to having snow on the ground, the GCRC is getting itself prepared for wintry conditions.

The commission took its snow plow drivers out on an obstacle course, giving them some hands-on training before the weather fully hits us.

GCRC took its full-size trucks, the same ones we’ll see on the roads, and let the drivers get a feel on how to maneuver the trucks.

GCRC also invited St. Clair County Road Commission to join in on Thursday’s training.

Kylie Dontje, the GCRC’s communications coordinator, said the commission is ready for the winter and salt is fully stocked.

She had a request for the rest of the public out there: she asked motorists to give these trucks plenty of space when you see them on the road.

Dontje said these trainings are very significant.

“It’s really important to do this ahead of the winter season, because it’s coming up quickly. Even though it’s really nice today, it’s going to come up fast,” she said. “So, we just want to make sure that all of our drivers are prepared when that eventually does fall.”

So far the only snow mid-Michigan has seen came on Halloween.

Read next:
Domestic violence survivor shares story about survival, escape
Saginaw's Underground Railroad, Inc.
Temporary restraining order keeps several Genesee Co. court locations open
Genesee County 67th District Court
Organization helps feed the hungry during hunting season
Organization helps feed hungry during hunting season
Child paralyzed in drive-by shooting; family looking for answers
Crime Stoppers looking for information about a 2021 drive-by shooting.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man airlifted to hospital after falling 25-feet out of his tree stand.
Man falls 25-feet out of tree stand, airlifted to hospital
A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday,...
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies
school bus generic
Lapeer students to return to class Thursday after investigation leads to early dismissal
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
MSP: Arenac Co. police scene now clear, suspect injured
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Spectrum warns customers of common scam

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 16
Frankenmuth football
Frankenmuth Eagles head to semifinals for the 4th year in a row
Seven mid-Michigan teams in the TV5 viewing area are heading into the semifinals in the high...
Frankenmuth Eagles head to semifinals for the 4th year in a row
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
DNA testing, genetic investigations lead to identity of teen found dead near Detroit in 1996
A local woman narrowly escaped her abuser and found a lifeline at the Underground Railroad in...
Domestic violence survivor shares story about survival, escape