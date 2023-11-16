Road commissions prepare for winter

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Winter is coming and local communities are preparing.

The Genesee County Road Commission (GCRC) had a training on Thursday Nov. 16 where drivers got behind the wheel of the plow trucks and tested their abilities on maneuvering the truck and its controls.

As we get closer to having snow on the ground, the GCRC is getting itself prepared for wintry conditions.

The commission took its snow plow drivers out on an obstacle course, giving them some hands-on training before the weather fully hits us.

GCRC took its full-size trucks, the same ones we’ll see on the roads, and let the drivers get a feel on how to maneuver the trucks.

GCRC also invited St. Clair County Road Commission to join in on Thursday’s training.

Kylie Dontje, the GCRC’s communications coordinator, said the commission is ready for the winter and salt is fully stocked.

She had a request for the rest of the public out there: she asked motorists to give these trucks plenty of space when you see them on the road.

Dontje said these trainings are very significant.

“It’s really important to do this ahead of the winter season, because it’s coming up quickly. Even though it’s really nice today, it’s going to come up fast,” she said. “So, we just want to make sure that all of our drivers are prepared when that eventually does fall.”

So far the only snow mid-Michigan has seen came on Halloween.

