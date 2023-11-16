Saginaw Twp. school ranked #15 best elementary school in state

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw Township school has been named a U.S. News and World Report Best Elementary School.

According to Saginaw Township Community Schools (STCS), Hemmeter Elementary School was ranked number 15, out of 1,272 schools, in elementary schools in the state. This ranking puts the school in the top 1 percent of Michigan elementary schools.

“Hemmeter is excited to be recognized as one of the best elementary schools in Michigan,” Hemmeter Principal Jim Bailey said.  “The award is a testament to the dedication of our entire school community. I could not be more proud of our teachers, support staff, families, and students for working together to make Hemmeter such an amazing school.”

Schools are ranked on performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for high school.

Hemmeter Elementary is a kindergarten to fifth grade gifted and talented magnet school with an enrollment of 317 students. STCS also said the school was ranked number three in Michigan magnet elementary schools.

See the full list of schools here.

