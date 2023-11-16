Take a sip of the holidays at Live Oak Coffeehouse

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Downtown Midland is getting ready for Christmas with the return of the annual Santa Parade this weekend.

If you’re looking for a way to stay warm and caffeinated Saturday, stop by Live Oak Coffeehouse for a holiday treat.

“With the Santa Parade coming up on Saturday, everyone is kind of switching from fall to Christmas time. S we have a lot of different seasonal offerings that we’ve started,” said Matt Wazbinski, director of the coffee shop.

Some of their new rotating flavors include peppermint mocha and snow on the beach, a mix of white chocolate, brown sugar, and nutmeg. You can also still check out their autumn menu, including drinks like the s’mores cold brew, red hot latte, sweet cinnamon Llatte, and “chaider,” a mix of chai and apple cider.

“We are one of the main stops along the route for the parade, so we would love for you and your family to come get a hot chocolate or a coffee and then go sit outside and watch as all the bands walk by and see Santa at the very tail-end, as he makes his way to the Santa House,” Wazbinski said.

Starting this weekend, you can brew their holiday blend at home.

“One of the great things about Live Oak is that we roast all of our coffee beans in-house at our Live Oak Roaster and we have a holiday blend, which is called good cheer, and that will be available actually on Saturday,” Wazbinski said.

For a map of Saturday’s parade route, click here. To check out Live Oak’s website, click here.

