Temporary restraining order keeps several Genesee Co. court locations open

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Several satellite district court locations in Genesee County will remain open after the State Court of Appeals issued a temporary restraining order.

Although some of the court locations will remain open, the legal battle between judges from the 67th District Court and the Genesee County Board of Commissioners isn’t over.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners’ plan to close 67th District Court locations in Flushing, Mt. Morris, Burton, Davison, Grand Blanc, and Fenton is on hold, for now, thanks to a temporary restraining order issued by the State Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The action temporarily prevents the termination of the lease between the city of Davison and Genesee County regarding the 67th District Court site in Davison. The 67th Court judges and the Genesee County Board of Commissioners have until Nov. 20 to file their arguments with the court.

The State Court of Appeals expects to rule on this case no later than Nov. 28.

