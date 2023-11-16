Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Thursday, mid-Michigan! Hope you are enjoying the nice mild weather lately. As you get ready for another decent day, look at five stories you should know.

1. Court documents shows Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley admitted to lying when claiming to beg his parents to take him to therapy. James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring their mentally ill son, refusing to get him help and then gifting him a gun he used in the Nov. 2021 shooting.

2. Students go back to class today at Lapeer High School after an early dismissal Wednesday when police searched the building for a weapon. The search was based on new information related to an off-campus incident the district just learned about. The superintendent said there wasn’t a threat to any student or staff member.

3. Saginaw’s transit system, STARS, getting money to expand services for next year’s Memorial Cup. Next May, the tournament is expected to bring thousands to town. The Downtown Development Authority giving STARS $27,000 to create a loop route from the Dow Event Center through Downtown Saginaw.

4. The Salvation Army of Genesee County will kick off its Red Kettle Campaign Join them in Genesee County at the Flint location on West Kearsley Street. The celebration has a brass band, cider and donuts, Santa pictures and more. It starts at 5 p.m. You can also find bell ringers at locations across mid-Michigan.

5. Live Oak Coffeehouse in Midland is celebrating the holidays! Join them Saturday at the Santa Parade for coffee, treats and food samples. The parade starts at 10 a.m. from Midland High. You can also enjoy several seasonal and holiday drinks, like Peppermint Spice Mocha.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.