WATCH: Livingston County authorities chase after stolen car on I-96

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police released video of deputies chasing after a stolen car on I-96 Wednesday.

Just after midnight on Nov. 15, one of the deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office saw a Chevy Malibu commit several traffic violations. When the deputy ran the license plate, they discovered the car was stolen from Detroit.

The deputy attempted to initiate a stop, but the driver sped off at least 100 mph on westbound I-96.

At M-52, the car turned around and headed back on eastbound I-96 as police were chasing the car. At Highland Road, the driver headed into the median and crashed into the ditch at Burkhart Road in Howell Township. All four passengers in the stolen car ran away from the police.

“Our Deputies had a wild ride last night,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office.

You can watch the full video shared to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page below:

