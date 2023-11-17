11-year-old boy hit by car on Halloween released from hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An 11-year-old boy who was critically injured on Halloween after he was hit by a car while trick-or-treating in Flushing was released from Hurley Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

Dennis McGuckin, who is with the Michigan State Police (MSP) canine team, presented Ryder Munson with a challenge coin.

“We give these to people who are fighters, who are survivors, who are strong. And you are all of those,” McGuckin said.

Ryder was struck by a car on Halloween while trick or treating in Flushing and was left fighting for his life. Ryder had been recovering at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

He was discharged from the hospital on Friday, Nov. 17, but not before getting a visit from MSP canine’s Shotz and Dre-KO.

“Ryder has been through a lot. He’s a warrior. So, it was good for us to come up here,” McGuckin said.

Ryder has called Hurley Medical Center home for the last 16 days.

His mother, Sandi Munson, said the care Ryder received there was top-notch.

“I can’t even express how wonderful they’ve been. Children’s Miracle Network reached out to us the second day we were here and got us a room to stay while he was hospitalized here. And the PICU, the ladies in the PICU, and gentlemen too, there was a couple of guys, we felt safe with them,” she said.

Munson said that care, along with Ryder’s toughness, made all the difference.

“Everybody at Hurley was just absolutely amazing. We couldn’t ask for a better group of people. I mean, they just kind of took him as their own. And he’s family,” Munson said.

As TV5 has reported, the community has come together in support of Ryder.

As he takes another step on the road to recovery, Ryder has a message for everyone.

“I appreciate you guys a lot,” he said.

Ryder said the first thing he was going to do when he got home was pet his dogs.

