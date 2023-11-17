Deceiving temperatures today as a rainy cold front brings change

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Change is upon us as a cold front is switching up many parts of the forecast. We are talking about rain, falling temperatures, details about local holiday celebrations and an outlook towards Thanksgiving travel.

Today - A cold front slips through Friday morning bringing rainfall across mid-Michigan. The rain ahead of the cold front is light and scattered, but the steady rain will move from the northwest to the southeast mid-morning. Don’t forget to monitor our Interactive Radar.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast has rain for Friday morning. (WNEM)

The steady rain is associated with the front, and winds will peak around 30mph around the cold front. Breezy conditions are still possible starting from the southwest this morning and switching to the northwest behind the cold front. Those speeds will be around 10-20mph.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast shows rain ending after lunchtime. (WNEM)

Hour-By-Hour Temperatures has the cold front quickly dropping the mercury in the thermometer. (WNEM)

Temperatures starting in the 50s for the morning will be deceiving. Plan and dress accordingly today because the 50s don’t last long after sunrise.

Hour-By-Hour Temperatures shows once the 40s arrive in the morning they hold through the afternoon. (WNEM)

40s move in during the morning and remain in the low to mid 40s for the daylight hours. Once the front passes and 40s have settled in, skies clear up and sunshine carries us to a 5:09pm sunset. A few clouds will still linger.

This Evening & Overnight - Holidays in the Heart of the City takes place in Saginaw tonight.

Holiday activities happen Friday night in Saginaw. (WNEM)

Those who heading to the tree lighting will have dry weather and temperatures in the 40s. After sunset, temperatures slip into the 30s. For the fireworks, no rain will get in the way. Skies will be mostly clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 20s. Winds overnight do settle down out of the northwest at 5-10mph.

Weekend - Great weather continues for the weekend. A lot of local holiday parades step off Saturday morning and there will be dry weather for those routes. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s with sunshine overhead. Winds will start to shift towards the southwest and be breezy around 10-20mph. If you want to hang holiday lights or finish raking leaves, the weather is great for both on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Forecast is dry, bright and sunny. (WNEM)

Temperatures settle back to seasonal averages in the 40s. Saturday is still mild with a high of 49 degrees and breezy southwest winds. Sunday will be a touch cooler with a high of 43 degrees. Still sunglasses weather for both days.

Thanksgiving Travel Outlook - A quick note on Thanksgiving travel as you make plans. There is a lot of buzz about a storm coming early next week. Yes, a low pressure system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. The center of the storm will be driving the conditions we see in mid-Michigan. Tuesday is trending wet with mostly rainfall expected. A snowflake can’t be ruled out, but impacts at this time are not expected. Next Wednesday will be a big travel day, and with the center of the storm expected to be northeast of Michigan, it will spin cold air from the north over the Great Lakes. The setup will allow lake effect snow showers to develop. We are still too far out to determine intensity of the snow showers, location and if that will be able to impact roadways that are above the freezing mark. Stay updated on air and on the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast show a storm ahead of Thanksgiving bringing rain and a chance for snow showers. (WNEM)

