Frankenmuth Eagles head to semifinals for the 4th year in a row

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) – Seven mid-Michigan teams in the TV5 viewing area are heading into the semifinals in the high school football postseason and one team that’s used to being in this position is Frankenmuth.

This will be the fourth straight season where the Eagles will compete for a spot in the state championship game.

Frankenmuth will play Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Saturday afternoon, a team that the Eagles have never defeated.

The Cougars have wins in 1987, 2020, and 2021, all of which knocked Frankenmuth out of the playoffs.

Both of these teams are 11-1, with their only losses coming in week one.

The Eagles know the challenge that awaits them and they’re looking forward to the battle.

“A lot of the fans being there, we’re ready for the popularity of the game and also the pressure of the game too,” said Colin Main, a tight end/linebacker.

Head Coach Phil Martin said the outcome of every game is a lesson.

“All of those are learning lessons, right? Win, lose, or draw, you learn something from a game but a different yearbook photo, you know, that’s what we tell our kids. You know, different group of kids, different things each team does, different make up and so, not only can you get something from the past, but we have to make sure we look at what they’re doing today and get better,” Martin said.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

