Friday, Nov. 17, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday, mid-Michigan! We made it to the end of the work and school week. Here are five stories to know before you head out the door.

1. Flint City Council has a special meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. Topics on the agenda include amendments to the city’s zoning code, an ARPA grant for the Berston Field House, funding to support accessibility modifications for homeowners and much more. The meeting is in the council chambers.

2. Five years ago this week, Bath Township man, Chong Yang, left for a hunting trip and never came home. Yang was found dead with a gunshot wound on Nov. 16, 2018. Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township, charged with murder. He has a jury trial court date set for Feb. 13.

3. President Joe Biden signing a temporary spending bill overnight to avoid a government shutdown. The bill maintains existing funding levels and pushes a fight with GOP lawmakers into next year as Republicans in the House vow to make big cuts. the measure does not include any war aid for Ukraine or Israel or humanitarian funding for Palestine.

4. A fundraiser to help our pets! The Smart Paws Holiday Paw-ty at Feeders Pet Supply in Midland is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by and get some holiday shopping done with some local vendors, enter a raffle to win prizes and maybe adopt a pet of your own. The money raised will go towards medical treatments, food and other needs for cats and dogs at the rescue.

5. Black Friday is just a week away but if you are in Bay City, you’re probably looking forward to “Pink Friday.” This small business spin on Black Friday is happening all day in Uptown. Shop from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a national holiday many small businesses take part in.

