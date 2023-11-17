Holiday dinner giveaway hosted by NBA champion’s organization

An organization led by a NBA champion and mid-Michigan native helped dozens of families celebrate the holidays Friday afternoon.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation partnered with Molina Healthcare and the YMCA of Greater Flint for a turkey dinner giveaway at Foss Avenue Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation partnered with Molina Healthcare and the YMCA of Greater Flint for a turkey dinner giveaway at Foss Avenue Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 17.

The 200 people who registered received vouchers for a free turkey and a bag of food.

“In the bags, we have all the fixings, so we’ve got pumpkin pie, corn, potatoes, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, stuffing,” said Karri Kuzma, president of the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation.

The vouchers for the holiday birds can be redeemed at any local grocer.

The foundation was started by Flint native and NBA player Kyle Kuzma.

