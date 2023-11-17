Marijuana sales bringing millions into state’s economy

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Marijuana is making waves in Michigan.

A State House Fiscal Agency Report said the state got more tax revenue last fiscal year from recreational marijuana sales than beer, wine, and liquor combined.

Marijuana sales brought in $266 million and it’s giving an economic boost to many in mid-Michigan. One community leader said pot is pouring money into his township’s budget.

“I love having the recreational marijuana here, just what it has done for us financially. It’s almost like the township was able to get a second job,” said Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley.

He said the municipality received $627,000 in tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales.

“This provided a revenue stream that allowed us to do a lot of things that you’d expect, like roads, clean drinking water, all the services that you would expect your government to provide to you. This helps fund it,” Rowley said.

Rowley said Bangor Township was the second jurisdiction in the state to approve recreational marijuana sales.

At the time, he said there was a fair share of naysayers, but now he’d like to think that some of those opinions have changed.

“I hope that now those people are getting an acceptance of it. This is not a detriment to society. It’s not like a Cheech and Chong movie with a bunch of stoned people walking around like zombies,” he said. “It’s a business and it’s professionals that are running them. And it’s a great revenue stream for the municipalities.”

By Rowley’s count, there are 11 recreational marijuana businesses in Bangor Township, and as you can imagine, he wants them all to flourish.

“I would love to buy more fire trucks and pave more roads. So for those that enjoy the product, please keep it up,” Rowley said.

With revenue from permits from these businesses added in, Bangor Township received $902,000 last fiscal year.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.