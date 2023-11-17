MSU’s presidential search may be ending soon

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University. (WILX)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It appears there may be a finalist in Michigan State University’s presidential search.

While the search committee hasn’t released any finalists, a new name emerged as the pick for MSU’s top job.

Kevin Guskiewicz is the current chancellor for the University of North Carolina. He told News 10 that he is weighing the opportunity.

“I have not been following the presidential search, because like everything with the politics of this school is just one nightmare after another,” said Sophomore Aron Jafri.

Students were largely unaware of the presidential search. Those who were said they’re looking for increased transparency, accountability, and protections for minority groups.

“I’m really just hoping that this one doesn’t do something that gets them immediately booted,” said Jafri.

When asked to confirm his status as a presidential finalist, Guskeiwicz said in a statement: “Through the years, a variety of professional opportunities have been presented to me. My family and I must weigh each one. And we are weighing this one.”

Secrecy regarding the process continues as those on the search committee are bound to an agreement of confidentiality.

it’s made up of 29 members including alum, staff and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo did say he was impressed by the chancellor. He did go on to criticize today’s leak, saying he feels sorry for Guskiewicz, as he’s employed elsewhere.

If chosen, MSU’s trustees would have to approve his appointment.

