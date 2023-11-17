North Branch advances to state title match, Cass City falls in semifinal round

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two of our area teams made it to the state semifinal round for their respective divisions.

In Division 3, Cass City falls to Traverse City St. Francis three sets to one.

In Division 2, North Branch defeated Grand Rapids Christian three sets to none.

North Branch will look for back-to-back titles against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Saturday at 2:30pm.

