Organizations providing 15K free bus passes to non-profits

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Several non-profit organizations in Genesee County will be receiving 15,000 free bus passes, gifted from the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), United Way of Genesee County, and Huntington Bank.

The MTA made the announcement on Friday, Nov. 17, and will be presenting the gifts to the non-profits on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The non-profits receiving the bus passes are:

Catholic Charities

St. Luke’s New Life Center

Salvation Army

The Shelter of Flint

American Red Cross

Genesee Health Plan

East Side Mission

Crossover Outreach

The United Way

“MTA is committed tot ensuring transportation is not a barrier for Genesee County residents in need of services from local non-profits,” MTA General Manager and CEO Ed Benning said.

The Emergency Bus Pass Program was created by the MTA, United Way of Genesee County, and Huntington Bank after the organizations recognized the transportation barrier the community faces.

“This is one of the ways we live out our purpose of making people’s lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve, and what can be accomplished with strong partnerships,” said Greg Viener, the Flint market president of Huntington.

The program is available to 501c3 organizations whose clients need transportation for shelter, access to fresh foods, employment, and medical appointments.

James Gaskin, the CEO of the United Way of Genesee County, said since the inception of the Emergency Bus Pass Program, over 75,000 passes have been provided to partners within the community.

Interested agencies can contact Mary Bishop via email for more details on the new application process.

