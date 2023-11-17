Organizations providing 15K free bus passes to non-profits

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Several non-profit organizations in Genesee County will be receiving 15,000 free bus passes, gifted from the Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA), United Way of Genesee County, and Huntington Bank.

The MTA made the announcement on Friday, Nov. 17, and will be presenting the gifts to the non-profits on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The non-profits receiving the bus passes are:

  • Catholic Charities
  • St. Luke’s New Life Center
  • Salvation Army
  • The Shelter of Flint
  • American Red Cross
  • Genesee Health Plan
  • East Side Mission
  • Crossover Outreach
  • The United Way

“MTA is committed tot ensuring transportation is not a barrier for Genesee County residents in need of services from local non-profits,” MTA General Manager and CEO Ed Benning said.

The Emergency Bus Pass Program was created by the MTA, United Way of Genesee County, and Huntington Bank after the organizations recognized the transportation barrier the community faces.

“This is one of the ways we live out our purpose of making people’s lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve, and what can be accomplished with strong partnerships,” said Greg Viener, the Flint market president of Huntington.

The program is available to 501c3 organizations whose clients need transportation for shelter, access to fresh foods, employment, and medical appointments.

James Gaskin, the CEO of the United Way of Genesee County, said since the inception of the Emergency Bus Pass Program, over 75,000 passes have been provided to partners within the community.

Interested agencies can contact Mary Bishop via email for more details on the new application process.

Read next:
Union workers at Stellantis move closer to approving contract that would end lengthy labor dispute
UAW strike
Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall
Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. )
Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning
Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
Friday, Nov. 17, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Investigation into UM’s football program closed, litigation resolved with Big Ten after Harbaugh accepts suspension
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday,...
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies
Man airlifted to hospital after falling 25-feet out of his tree stand.
Man falls 25-feet out of tree stand, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Empty vehicle on tracks derails Chicago-bound Amtrak train in Michigan
The spending package keeps government funding at current levels for roughly two more months...
President Biden signs spending bill overnight to avoid a gov't shutdown
Former Congressman Andy Levin of Michigan will visit campus to talk about the relation between...
Democracy, Labor and the Future of Work event at UM-Flint
A Saginaw Twp. school ranked #15 best elementary school in state.
High marks for two Saginaw schools
The special meeting is at 5:30 p.m. to discuss funds for homeowners, ARPA grants and more.
Flint City Council to hold special meeting Friday