STARS to change morning, evening bus schedule

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) announced it will be making bus schedule changes to the weekday mornings and evenings.

The changes will begin on Monday, Nov. 20, STARS said.

STARS said Routes 1-9 and Route 11 will run during peak hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The following routes will run during off-peak hours, 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Route 1

Route 3

Route 4/2

Route 5

Route 6

Route 7/8

Route 9

STARS said Saturday services will remain running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to STARS, the changes were made to make the bus system more efficient and to provide room for further expansion of services.

Moving to consolidated routes during off-peak times could save roughly $500,000 each year, STARS said.

