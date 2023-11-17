Staying safe during firearm deer season

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Firearm deer season has started, and with the snow and cold coming soon, there are safety precautions hunters can take to help keep themselves safe and warm during the season.

A hunting specialist provided some tips on how to keep yourself safe inside your hunting blinds.

“Always take an extra step to be careful,” said Jacob Shreve, a sales associate at Frank’s Great Outdoors.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 was the start of firearm deer season, and it demonstrated the danger that comes with the sport.

A hunter in Roscommon County fell 25 feet on opening day and was airlifted with injuries to his pelvis, back, and chest.

Another hunter in Sanilac County died when his blind caught fire. The tragic incident served as a reminder to maintain equipment and regularly check filters and hoses.

“Keep your clothing away. Keep your fuel filters. Always check your hoses, check your filter, everything,” Shreve said.

As we move toward colder months, portable propane heaters become common for hunters in their blinds, and there are some safety considerations you can take while you’re out hunting.

Most heaters have a failsafe to prevent accidental fires but being prepared for anything is always best.

“Try to be active when you have these things lit. It is an open flame. It is gas,” Shreve said. “As many safety standards as they have in effect, something can always go wrong. You don’t want to give it that chance.”

He said although blinds often don’t have designated areas for portable heaters, many do come equipped with vents, and most use flame-resistant materials.

