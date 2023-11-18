ARPA funding for Berston Field House approved

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council approved all of its agenda items Friday night, Nov. 17, at a special meeting.

The agenda included $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the renovation and expansion of the Berston Field House. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation pledged to match it, which increased the funds to $2 million.

“Berston Field House has been a powerhouse of community engagement and athletic achievement for 100 years, and it’s important for us to continue to support the renovation and expansion of this city-owned facility to secure Berston’s legacy for generations to come,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Thanks to matching funds from the Mott Foundation, we have the opportunity to double the impact of ARPA dollars for this historic community center.”

The city council passed all seven resolutions after Councilman Eric Mays was removed from the meeting for disruptive behavior, the mayor’s office said, adding this is the first full meeting agenda the council has completed in several months.

