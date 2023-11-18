Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL.

Portnoy posted a screenshot Thursday night of a $120,000 bet he reportedly placed on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a few hours later, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury to his right wrist.

The injury caught the spotlight not just for what it meant to the Bengals’ season, but also because of the possibility the team knew Burrow may have been injured before the game.

WXIX reports that the Bengals shared a photo on Wednesday of Burrow walking off the team plane where he could be seen wearing a wrap around his right wrist.

The image was later deleted. Some on social media claimed it was an iPad glove on his wrist.

According to The Associated Press, the NFL is investigating the situation to determine if the Bengals violated the league’s injury report policy.

On Friday, Portnoy said he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Bengals and the NFL.

“There is no shot I put 100k hard earned dollars on the Bengals if I knew Joe Burrow was injured going into the game,” Portnoy shared online.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Investigation into UM’s football program closed, litigation resolved with Big Ten after Harbaugh accepts suspension
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday,...
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies
Man airlifted to hospital after falling 25-feet out of his tree stand.
Man falls 25-feet out of tree stand, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills 1 before being fatally shot by trooper at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
Colorado judge keeps Donald Trump on state’s primary ballot
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Nov. 17