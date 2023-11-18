Davison and Millington head into semifinals

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The semifinals for the high school football postseason take place Saturday and there are several mid-Michigan schools competing for a spot in the finals.

The undefeated Davison Cardinals will take on Belleville on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Novi High School. Davison is continuing with the underdog mentality this week.

Belleville’s quarterback Bryce Underwood is being recruited by LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State, but the Cardinals believe in themselves and can’t wait for Saturday.

“The kids have done everything we’ve asked of them up to this point. We take it one day at a time. As long as we get better individually and as a team, that’s a win for us. Being here is special, but getting to Ford Field would be more special. The job isn’t done. We’re going against a really good opponent; I guess they’re unbeatable, so I guess we’ll try to prove some people wrong,” said Davison Head Football Coach Jake Weingartz.

The Millington Cardinals have a chance to make school history on Saturday.

With a win against Jackson Lumen Christian, Millington would go to their first-ever football state championship game.

The Cardinals understand the opportunity and want to take full advantage.

“Every high school football player’s dream is to get to Ford Field,” said Millington Head Coach Jason German. “If they’re not amped up for this, I don’t know what they need to do to get amped up so no, it’s a special time for us right now. The weather has been great this week, the kids are enjoying it and they’re not going to take anything for granted this week.”

