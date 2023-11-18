Davison and Millington head into semifinals

The semifinals for the high school football postseason take place Saturday and there are several mid-Michigan schools competing for a spot in the finals.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The semifinals for the high school football postseason take place Saturday and there are several mid-Michigan schools competing for a spot in the finals.

The undefeated Davison Cardinals will take on Belleville on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Novi High School. Davison is continuing with the underdog mentality this week.

Belleville’s quarterback Bryce Underwood is being recruited by LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State, but the Cardinals believe in themselves and can’t wait for Saturday.

“The kids have done everything we’ve asked of them up to this point. We take it one day at a time. As long as we get better individually and as a team, that’s a win for us. Being here is special, but getting to Ford Field would be more special. The job isn’t done. We’re going against a really good opponent; I guess they’re unbeatable, so I guess we’ll try to prove some people wrong,” said Davison Head Football Coach Jake Weingartz.

The Millington Cardinals have a chance to make school history on Saturday.

With a win against Jackson Lumen Christian, Millington would go to their first-ever football state championship game.

The Cardinals understand the opportunity and want to take full advantage.

“Every high school football player’s dream is to get to Ford Field,” said Millington Head Coach Jason German. “If they’re not amped up for this, I don’t know what they need to do to get amped up so no, it’s a special time for us right now. The weather has been great this week, the kids are enjoying it and they’re not going to take anything for granted this week.”

Read next:
Organizations providing 15K free bus passes to non-profits
Flint MTA
Holiday dinner giveaway hosted by NBA champion’s organization
Holiday dinner giveaway hosted by NBA champion’s organization
11-year-old boy hit by car on Halloween released from hospital
Ryder Munson
Marijuana sales bringing millions into state’s economy
Michigan marijuana generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Mid-Michigan teen bags 16-point buck on opening day of firearm deer season
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Investigation into UM’s football program closed, litigation resolved with Big Ten after Harbaugh accepts suspension
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A woman has died after the driver of the car she was in struck a John Deere tractor on Tuesday,...
Car hits John Deere tractor, passenger dies
Man airlifted to hospital after falling 25-feet out of his tree stand.
Man falls 25-feet out of tree stand, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

The semifinals for the high school football postseason take place Saturday and there are...
Davison and Millington head into semifinals
The University of Michigan said the investigation into the football program’s alleged sign...
Investigation into UM’s football program closed, litigation resolved with Big Ten
North Branch advances to state title match, Cass City falls in semifinal round
Two of our area teams made it to the state semifinal round for their respective divisions.
North Branch advances to state title match, Cass City falls in semifinal round