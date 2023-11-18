Expungement clinic in Saginaw offering people a clean slate

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A group of community leaders in Saginaw are working together to offer people a clean slate through an expungement clinic.

Some of the leaders organizing the clinic spoke about what fuels their passion for change.

“We just getting started and we looking forward to making that shift here in Saginaw because it’s much needed in the city of Saginaw,” said Terry Reed, a Saginaw business owner.

HELP, or the Healing, Engagement, Love, and Presence Community Violence Intervention Team, is hosting a free expungement clinic for the community in Saginaw.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public can go to the Community Action Center to help get a clean slate and fresh start.

“All we want to do is offer the second chance and get this record expunged so they can live a productive life,” said Michael Washington, a pastor in the community.

He said there are many things that we take for granted that a person with a criminal record may have a difficult time accessing.

“If that little box is checked, they can’t do it. They can’t apply. They can’t go to certain programs. You can’t move into certain housing,” Washington said.

Supported by Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and state Rep. Amos O’Neal, the clinic will have a host of lawyers to help individuals with their records, and it is open to anyone from any county in Michigan.

“Life is on hold when you’re dealing with felonies. You’re not able to take certain jobs on. There are certain places that you can’t enter in. And we wanted to make sure that we could give life back,” said Kareem Bowen, the president of HELP.

However, people with more than three felonies will not be eligible for the petition process of expungement unless they fall under the “one bad night” exception.

“It is very important that we understand that we are everyday people, and us being everyday people, we are here to help an everyday person as well,” said Taurus Simpson, the pastor of Daniel’s Den Ministries.

The receiving lines start Saturday at 10:45 a.m., and the clinic will be first come, first serve.

Click here for more information about the process of expungement.

