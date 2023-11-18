Holidays in the Heart of the City kicks off

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The holiday season kicked off in Saginaw on Friday night with Holidays in the Heart of the City.

The event drew hundreds of people downtown to celebrate.

The lights are the first of many traditions designed to bring people together and get in the holiday spirit.

“Today the lights are really beautiful and there’s a lot of colors out there,” said Saginaw resident Teleyana.

Fellow resident Sue Zazo said she’s been coming to the event for years.

“I’ve been coming here to Holiday Lights for years ever since they first started as an annual tradition and you can’t say enough about Saginaw. There’s so much to do here tonight, beautiful weather, and kudos to all the people that went into doing this and pulling Saginaw together,” Zazo said.

The lights weren’t the only display.

A firework show from Ojibway Island served as the grand finale for Friday night’s fun.

The festival picks back up Saturday morning with a Reindeer Run at the Saginaw YMCA at 9 a.m.

There’s a Christmas parade starting on South Washington Avenue at 11 a.m., and TV5′s Blake Keller and Diane Phillips will serve as emcees.

That will be followed by a holiday party at the Hoyt Library at 1 p.m. and holiday markets at the Anderson Enrichment Center and SVRC Market Place.

Click here for a full list of events.

