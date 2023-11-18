Long Beach State defeats Michigan in Ann Arbor

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan men’s basketball team welcome Long Beach State to Ann Arbor tonight.

The Wolverines fell to the 49ers, 94-86.

Long Beach State shot 56.1% from the field while Michigan outrebounded the 49ers 38-30.

What hurt the Wolverines is that they committed 16 turnvoers.

Michigan was led by Olivier Nkamhoua who had a team-high 22 points while Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis had a game-high 35 points.

The Wolverines will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they play Memphis in the Bahamas.

