Millington looks to make school history against Jackson Lumen Christi

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Millington Cardinals have a chance to make school history on Saturday.

With a win against Jackson Lumen Christi, Millington would go to their first-ever football state championship game.

The Cardinals understand the opportunity and want to take full advantage.

“Every high school football player’s dream is to get to Ford Field,” said Millington Head Coach Jason German. “If they’re not amped up for this, I don’t know what they need to do to get amped up so no, it’s a special time for us right now. The weather has been great this week, the kids are enjoying it and they’re not going to take anything for granted this week.”

