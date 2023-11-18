MMWA holding holiday light recycling drive

By Emily Keinath
Nov. 18, 2023
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Mid-Michigan Waste Authority (MMWA) is holding a recycling drive for holiday lights from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15.

String holiday lights should be kept out of residents’ MMWA curbside recycling because they’re “tanglers” that choke its recycling equipment and the MMWA said throwing them away isn’t the best option either.

The MMWA holds the holiday light recycling drive to give residents the opportunity to recycle their unused, unwanted, or broken holiday lights for a good cause. Additionally, the program prevents thousands of pounds of lights from going to a landfill.

Residents can drop off their broken and unwanted lights at one of the recycling drive’s participating locations.

Once the lights are collected, the company will take them to Rifkin Scrap Iron and Metal Co. where the parts of the lights will be separated and recycled.

MMWA said all proceeds from the holiday light recycling drive will be given to the CAN Council.

To find a participating drop off location, head to the MMWA’s website.

