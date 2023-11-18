MSU defeats former Spartan Pierre Brooks II and the Butler Bulldogs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State returned home from their Champions Classic matchup against Duke looking to bounce back against Butler.

It would be a homecoming for former Spartan Pierre Brooks II who transferred to Butler after last season.

The defense was the big story for MSU who kept the Bulldogs shooting under 30 percent from the field and having a 10-rebound differential over the Bulldogs.

Tyson Walker continues to lead the way for MSU, finishing with a game-high 21 points. While he struggled from deep shooting 1-5 for three, he was a menace in the paint.

Tom Izzo said after the game with the trio of Walker, AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins, this may be his best defensive team he’s had in a while.

MSU has a quick turnaround as their next game tips off this Sunday against Alcorn State at 6:00pm in East Lansing.

