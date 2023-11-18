Singular gun shot displaces 43 Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A shooting in Lansing Thursday night didn’t send anyone to the hospital, but it did put 43 people out in the cold.

Woken up to a fire alarm in the middle of the night, residents of South Tree left their apartments to find water pouring through the ceiling, walls, and light fixtures.

“The unit right beside me is... she said her unit is gone. Everything in it, it’s just absolutely soaked,” said Melissa Justice, a resident and employee at the complex.

Authorities arrived to the scene to discover a gun had gone off inside an apartment. Piercing a TV, two walls, and a water pipe. It resulted in so much water damage the complex was red-tagged, displacing 10 children and 33 adults.

“It was heartbreaking, to know that we had to displace families just a week away from Thanksgiving. There was a lot of emotion when we arrived on scene. We ha. e a lot of families here that all needed something last night, so that was very overwhelming,” said Kaiyla Foltz, a Regional Director at MTH Management.

The management company placed everyone in a hotel by two a.m. and provided gas money and groceries among other things. They’re now working with contractors to dry out the building, opening up walls and working to have a safe return for the holidays.

“Getting ready for Thanksgiving... My niece was coming tomorrow and possibly was gonna be staying with me a couple of nights, and now it’s not gonna happen. She’s from Arkansas, so,” said Justice.

The bullet burst the pipe on the top floor, leading to water flowing through the walls down to the ground floor.

“I wouldn’t say I was in awe, but just in shock. I couldn’t believe the amount of water, coming from the ceilings, the light fixtures, the register vents coming from the ceiling, just water coming from everywhere, making cracks already in the ceiling,” said Justice.

Thankful no one was hurt, but in shock over the incident and its destruction.

If anyone would like to donate to the affected families, you can reach out to MTH management.

