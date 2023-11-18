Unions, Detroit casinos reach deal that could end strike

Unions and Detroit’s three casinos have announced a tentative five-year contract that could end a weekslong strike
Detroit’s striking casino workers at capitol
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Unions and Detroit’s three casinos announced a tentative five-year contract Friday that could end a weekslong strike.

A labor coalition represents 3,700 people, including dealers, cleaning staff, valets and food staff, at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The Detroit Casino Council said the deal includes an immediate average pay raise of 18%. More details were not publicly disclosed.

“The gains we have made will change the lives of so many families who are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Tavera McCree, a valet cashier.

The strike, which began Oct. 17, will continue until the contract is approved by members. The casinos remain open.

“We take pride in providing exceptional jobs and benefits that support and reward our dedicated workforce, and we look forward to ratification of the deal," said Bruce Dall, president of MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The unions have said workers had received only 3% raises since a three-year contract extension in 2020.

