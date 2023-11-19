High School Football - State Semifinal Round

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The WNEM team made it out to all seven state semifinal games that had teams from our area! Hear from several head coaches plus, check out the scores and highlights here.

Division One - Davison 21, Belleville 63

Division Four - Goodrich 24, Harper Woods 35

Division Five - Frankenmuth 0, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35

Division Five - Flat Rock 0, Corunna 49

Division Six - Ovid-Elsie 21, Almont 45

Division Seven - Millington 7, Jackson Lumen Christi 35

Division Eight - Beal City 6, Ubly 24

