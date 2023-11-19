High School Football - State Semifinal Round
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The WNEM team made it out to all seven state semifinal games that had teams from our area! Hear from several head coaches plus, check out the scores and highlights here.
Division One - Davison 21, Belleville 63
Division Four - Goodrich 24, Harper Woods 35
Division Five - Frankenmuth 0, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35
Division Five - Flat Rock 0, Corunna 49
Division Six - Ovid-Elsie 21, Almont 45
Division Seven - Millington 7, Jackson Lumen Christi 35
Division Eight - Beal City 6, Ubly 24
