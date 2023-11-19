Memphis police search for suspect after 4 female victims killed and 1 wounded in 3 linked shootings

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot and killed four females and critically wounded a fifth at three separate locations during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Friday night.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there had been two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, two women were dead and another was critically wounded, while a fifth woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, police said.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for the shootings and began a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, the Memphis police said.

The exact times of the shootings at all the crime scenes were not immediately released in a police statement warning the public not to approach Christian, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

