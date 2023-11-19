NBA player Malik Monk donates 300 turkeys to ‘the community that raised him’

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving. (SOURCE: KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - A basketball legend from a small Arkansas town is doing big things on and off the court this holiday season.

The community members of Lepanto, Arkansas received free turkeys from NBA player Malik Monk just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Malik Monk Drive was held at First Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monk, the Sacramento Kings shooting guard and Lepanto native, donated 300 turkeys for the drive. According to KAIT, this is the seventh year in a row he has given back to his hometown during the holiday season. However, Monk himself was not in attendance.

Jackie Monk, the athlete’s mother, was one of several other family members who greeted people as they arrived at the event. She said everyone understands his busy schedule and that basketball comes first for him.

“The community raised me,” she said. “You know, that’s what he says.”

Jackie Monk said she is unbelievably proud of her son and hopes he continues his charitable actions in the future.

Pastor Larrie Bell said he appreciates the Monk family, and said he enjoys seeing the smiles at the event every year.

“We are serving the public. It’s just a great wonderful feeling,” the pastor said. “It warms our hearts to know we can give back.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer shoots 16-point buck
20-year-old bags 16-point buck in Tuscola Co. on opening day
Justen Watkins, leader of white nationalist gang 'The Base'
Court upholds sentencing for leader of national white supremacist group
Expungement clinic in Saginaw
Expungement clinic in Saginaw offering people a clean slate
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Holidays in the Heart of the City
Holidays in the Heart of the City kicks off

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
FILE - Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, wave together at the National...
Reactions pour in following death of Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and global humanitarian
Crews continue to clear debris and shore up a stretch of Interstate 10, Tuesday morning Nov....
Los Angeles freeway closed after arson fire set to fully reopen before Monday morning’s rush hour
President Joe Biden speaks with service members and their relatives at the Norfolk Naval...
The Bidens are getting an early start on the Thanksgiving week by having dinner with service members