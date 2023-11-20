Christmas tree farm stocked, ready to help make memories

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Here in mid-Michigan, this summer’s dry spell could be concerning for those who like to have a fresh Christmas tree in their homes for the holiday season.

One local tree farm said they are stocked and ready for what they believe will be a very good season for tree sales.

“We’re anticipating a very good season this year with some very nice trees,” said Tyler Kluck, the vice president of Kluck Nursery Inc.

Christmas is right around the corner and although Kluck Nursery did not see as much rain during the summer as they would’ve liked, the business is ready for its busy season.

“It’s a really busy time in about three weeks, in a short amount of time. But, it’s a very important part of our business and for our community. It’s a service that we’ve offered for almost a hundred years now and we hope to continue it for another hundred more,” Kluck said.

Tyler Kluck is the fourth generation of Kluck Nursery and its vice president, so he knows some things about fresh spruce, fir, and pine trees.

This is why, in his eyes, the experience of getting a fresh tree should be as memorable as possible.

“The smells are great, it makes the house smell like Christmas,” he said. “Christmas is the best time of the year, so why have something fake? It’s a real tree.”

Robin and Gussy have been coming to Kluck’s for years but they’re expecting a chilly start to the season this weekend, so they decided to beat the rush.

“Usually, we would come when they give out the cookies and have the bonfire, but I just thought, well, there’s no crowd here today,” Robin said.

Kluck said people have the option of buying pre-cut trees or they can get a saw and cut the tree of their choosing.

“We try to make it as much of a family tradition as possible. We’ve had a lot of families coming for multiple years, so we try to make it as simple as possible,” Kluck said.

For the rest of the week, Kluck Nursery will be working to spruce up its 350-acres of trees. It will be getting pricing and decorations ready for the start of the season this Friday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.

“The memories you can make coming to a farm, instead of getting something out of a box, to me is priceless,” Kluck said.

Kluck Nursery will also offer “tree-cycling,” turning the trees into mulch for next year’s crops, for the first two weekends of January if you buy a tree from its farm.

