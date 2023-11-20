Daily lane closure on M-15 in Genesee Co. for guardrail work

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The southbound lane of M-15 in Genesee County will be closed daily through Wednesday, Nov. 22 for guardrail work.

The closure will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 22 from Horton Road to Cathy Drive.

A flagging operation will be in place, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

There is a traffic alert.

