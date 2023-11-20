Daily lane closure on M-15 in Genesee Co. for guardrail work

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The southbound lane of M-15 in Genesee County will be closed daily through Wednesday, Nov. 22 for guardrail work.

The closure will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov. 22 from Horton Road to Cathy Drive.

A flagging operation will be in place, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.