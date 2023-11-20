Lions comeback in the final minutes to defeat the Chicago Bears

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a game-winning field goal as time expired last Sunday, today, the Lions welcomed the Chicago Bears to town.

The Lions had an opportunity to do something for the first time since 1962, win eight of their first ten games of a season.

In order to do that, Detroit would have to take down NFC North rival Chicago.

The Lions got off to a rough start, Jared Goff threw interceptions on Detroit’s first two drives.

Chicago would build a 10-7 lead. The Lions keep battling. Under 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Goff fires it to Amon-Ra St. Brown, he hauls it in for a seven yard touchdown. It’s 14-10 Detroit at the half.

The Bears came back roaring in the third quarter. 14-13 now when Justin Fields launches it downfield where DJ Moore snags it for a 39 yard TD. It’s 20-14 Chicago. The Bears would add two field goals in the fourth quarter to make it 26-14 with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.

Detroit wouldn’t back down. With just over three minutes in the game Goff connects with Jameson Williams for the score. It’s 26-21 Chicago.

The Lions defense would force a three and out and the offense would cash in. Former Bears running back David Montgomery punches it in with 31 seconds left to give Detroit the lead.

Chicago looking to answer but Aidan Hutchinson hits Fields, the ball goes out of the endzone for a safety.

As Detroit would finish the comeback and get the win 31-26. The Lions are 8-2 for the first time in 61 years.

“Blue collar people. You know, people looked at this city for a while as not taken serious and now we be getting them to be serious. The city of Detroit is behind us and you can feel it,” said David Montgomery, Lions Running Back.

The Lions will have a short preparation week as they’ll gear up for the Thanksgiving Day game against Green Bay on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.