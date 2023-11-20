Lost stuffed pig goes on adventures while searching for family

TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM) - A stuffed pig was found on a bike trail and a woman has been taking it on adventures while hoping to reunite it with its owner.

On Nov. 2, Paula Straus found a stuffed pig, named Piggy, on a bike trail. Since then, she has been taking Piggy on adventures and posting pictures to a Tawas Exchange Facebook page in hopes of finding its owner.

“Piggy was up early today. She is strapped into the backseat and going on an adventure. Please [personal message] me if she belongs to you, so I can return her. Until then, she is in good hands!” Paula said a post on Nov. 3.

Straus cleaned Piggy up, clothed it, and she takes it all over the area on adventures to let her owner know she’s taking good care of it until they can be reunited.

So far, Piggy’s adventures have ranged from a visit at Sleeping Bear Dunes, Traverse City, and Tawas-area businesses and restaurants.

If you recognize Piggy and know its owner, contact Paula Straus.

