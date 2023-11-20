Man dies in motorcycle crash

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcyclist is dead after he was involved in a crash in Flushing.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. City of Flushing Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street for a report of an injury accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a motorcyclist had been involved in a crash, Chief Steve Colosky said, adding he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Colosky said the victim is a 49-year-old man from the Gaines area.

Preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on Main Street in the 700 block when he became involved in the crash, Colosky said.

The victim was thrown from the motorcycle, which then slid into an oncoming pickup truck headed westbound on Main Street, Colosky said, adding the truck was not involved in the initial crash.

Colosky asks anyone who has information about the crash to contact the City of Flushing Police Department at 810-659-3119.

