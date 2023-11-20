Medical emergency caused deadly crash in Bay Co., police say

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY Co., Mich. (WNEM) - An apparent medical emergency caused a crash that left a 71-year-old Romeo man dead in Bay County, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Beaver Road in Kawkawlin Township on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The 71-year-old Romeo man was driving a 2007 F-150 when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and lost control of his truck while passing a 2014 Ford F-250, MSP said.

The F-150 struck the F-250, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree, MSP said.

The Romeo man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F-250, a 48-year-old Fowlerville man, was not injured.

