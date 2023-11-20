Michigan challenging Ohio to Forgotten Funds battle

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Treasury is urging Michigan residents to participate in the Michigan Unclaimed Property challenge against the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds.

The state said throughout the month of November, Michigan Unclaimed Property has been challenging the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds to the Find Forgotten Funds - Football Edition to see which state’s residents can claim the most forgotten funds, adding the state with the most searches on www.MissingMoney.com from Nov. 1 through Nov. 25 wins the challenge.

As of Monday, Nov. 20, Michigan was in the lead, with more than 193,000 searches compared to Ohio’s more than 178,000 searches.

“Michiganders should continue to spread the word about finding missing or unclaimed property to show ‘that state to the south’ who’s No. 1,” said Terry Stanton, manager of Michigan Unclaimed Property. “While time will run out on this competition with a big state of Michigan win on Nov. 25, the properties we’re holding never expire and are forever available to be claimed by the rightful owner.”

The state said Michigan Unclaimed Property has returned more than $550 million to rightful owners and heirs over the last five years, including the following:

Checking and savings accounts

Certificates of Deposit (CD)

Overpayments

Uncashed checks

Dividends stocks and bonds

Contents of a safe deposit box

“Rush to www.MissingMoney.com to find your lost or unclaimed property today,” Stanton added. “Let’s beat Ohio on and off the field.”

The University of Michigan will be playing Ohio State at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25.

