Michigan State Basketball cruises at home against Alcorn State

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Basketball were in action against Alcorn State.

Early 1st, A.J. Hoggard put up the three, misses, but Jaden Akins comes in to get the rebound and the foul for the and-one.

Braves looking for some offense but Jeremy Fears Jr. gets the steal, takes it up court, makes a move and the basket.

Spartans defense continues, Fears getting up for the block, he gets the ball and dishes it to an open Tre Holloman for the three, bang. He lead the team with 17 points tonight.

Michigan State keeps adding on, Mady Sissoko get the ball puts up a short jumper, hit it and gets fouled.

MSU rolls in this one to a 81-49 victory.

