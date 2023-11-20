Michigan State Basketball cruises at home against Alcorn State

By Cole Martens
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Basketball were in action against Alcorn State.

Early 1st, A.J. Hoggard put up the three, misses, but Jaden Akins comes in to get the rebound and the foul for the and-one.

Braves looking for some offense but Jeremy Fears Jr. gets the steal, takes it up court, makes a move and the basket.

Spartans defense continues, Fears getting up for the block, he gets the ball and dishes it to an open Tre Holloman for the three, bang. He lead the team with 17 points tonight.

Michigan State keeps adding on, Mady Sissoko get the ball puts up a short jumper, hit it and gets fouled.

MSU rolls in this one to a 81-49 victory.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer shoots 16-point buck
20-year-old bags 16-point buck in Tuscola Co. on opening day
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
None
Ukrainian Teen in Freeland prepares to travel home amid war
Justen Watkins, leader of white nationalist gang 'The Base'
Court upholds sentencing for leader of national white supremacist group
TV5 First Alert Sunday morning forecast
Sunny & cooler today, more clouds Monday

Latest News

Michigan State Basketball cruises at home against Alcorn State
Michigan State Basketball cruises at home against Alcorn State
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs in the endzone after his 1-yard rushing...
Lions comeback in the final minutes to defeat the Chicago Bears
Lions get in another close one, comeback in final minute to beat the Chicago Bears
Lions get in another close one, comeback in final minute to beat the Chicago Bears
High School Football - State Semifinal Round