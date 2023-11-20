Monday, Nov. 20, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good Monday morning, mid-Michigan! Hope the weekend was great to you. Here are five stories to know before you start a brand new day.

1. Midland City Council will meet to discuss the multi-family development project on Eastlawn Drive. The project is a 204-unit to serve as low-income housing in the area. This will be the second reading of the proposal after appearing on the agenda at the last council meeting. Some residents have expressed concerns to WNEMTV5 over how this project will impact nearby neighborhoods.

2. Leaders in Burton want to know what you think the city needs. They’re hosting a meeting tonight for ideas for federal block grants. The city expects to get nearly $280,000 for the 2025/2027 program year. The money is intended for projects in low to moderate income neighborhoods. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers.

3. Thanksgiving is just days away and the travel rush is on. The number of flights is up 13-percent, according to the FAA in what could be the busiest holiday travel period in nearly 20 years. The average cost of a domestic airline ticket is $681, up five-percent from last year. For travelers not willing to pay for pricey flights, the cost of fuel nationwide is down, averaging $3.31 a gallon.

4. The CEO and co-founder of General Motors subsidiary, Cruise, has resigned. This comes just a month after a pause on its driverless robotaxi operations after the California DMV suspended its driverless testing permits when a cruise robotaxi dragged a person hit by another car in San Francisco. The company also recently laid off several workers.

5. The Saginaw County Heath Department will host a vaccination clinic at Maple Grove Township Hall from 9 a.m. until noon today. The clinic will also offer free glucose and cholesterol screenings. Bring a picture I.D. and insurance card, if you have one.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

