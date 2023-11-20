MSP, Kroger partner to feed 200 families for Thanksgiving

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police and Kroger have partnered to give 200 families Thanksgiving dinner.

The meals will be distributed to families who have been identified by MSP troopers through collaboration with local schools and organizations.

“I am grateful to Kroger and Michigan State Police troopers for partnering on this initiative to feed hundreds of Michigan families,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “For years, Kroger and members of the MSP, who routinely go above and beyond to serve our communities, have delivered Thanksgiving dinner to families in need. This Thanksgiving, I hope every Michigander enjoys time with their loved ones, eats great food, and finds ways to give back.”

Participating MSP posts include Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Brighton, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer, and Tri-City.

“In our shared commitment to combat food insecurity in the communities we live and serve, the Kroger Co. of Michigan stands united with the Michigan State Police, extending a helping hand to those facing the challenge of hunger,” said Cameron Barrett, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Co. of Michigan.

Each meal donated will feed a family of four to six people, MSP said, adding it includes a turkey and additional sides. All meals will be delivered before the holiday.

“This is an awesome gift for the communities we serve. The MSP is grateful to Kroger for continuing to provide holiday meals to Michigan families,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “Community service is a huge part of who we are and our troopers look forward to these deliveries.”

