Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nine people were arrested last week during a statewide warrant sweep conducted by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and various local law enforcement agencies.

The people who were arrested were wanted on arrest warrants for crimes of operating as unlicensed builders, and fraud against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The sweep took place on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Oakland, Roscommon, Saginaw, and Wayne counties.

“I’m thankful to the many law enforcement agencies and officers who made this successful sweep possible, along with the special agents from my Department,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “When fraudsters and bad actors harm consumers and Michigan residents, we will pursue justice however and wherever needed.”

The following people were arrested during the sweep:

Michael Hill, 66, of Houghton Lake, for operating as an unlicensed residential builder;

Darrell Kendrick, 65, of Detroit, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;

Miroslav Matieska, 49, of Hamtramck, for operating as an unlicensed builder;

Maurice Mills, 45, of Inkster, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;

Robert Mills, 50, of Romulus, for operating as an unlicensed builder;

Eddie Mosely, 54, of Auburn Hills, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;

Patrice Nolden, 51, of Eastpointe, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;

Tanya Parker, 48, of Detroit, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA; and

Jimmie Turner, Jr., 69, of Berkley, for operating as an unlicensed builder.

