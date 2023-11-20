Nine arrested during statewide warrant sweep

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Nine people were arrested last week during a statewide warrant sweep conducted by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and various local law enforcement agencies.

The people who were arrested were wanted on arrest warrants for crimes of operating as unlicensed builders, and fraud against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The sweep took place on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Oakland, Roscommon, Saginaw, and Wayne counties.

“I’m thankful to the many law enforcement agencies and officers who made this successful sweep possible, along with the special agents from my Department,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “When fraudsters and bad actors harm consumers and Michigan residents, we will pursue justice however and wherever needed.”

The following people were arrested during the sweep:

  • Michael Hill, 66, of Houghton Lake, for operating as an unlicensed residential builder;
  • Darrell Kendrick, 65, of Detroit, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;
  • Miroslav Matieska, 49, of Hamtramck, for operating as an unlicensed builder;
  • Maurice Mills, 45, of Inkster, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;
  • Robert Mills, 50, of Romulus, for operating as an unlicensed builder;
  • Eddie Mosely, 54, of Auburn Hills, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;
  • Patrice Nolden, 51, of Eastpointe, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA;
  • Tanya Parker, 48, of Detroit, for misdemeanor fraud against the UIA; and
  • Jimmie Turner, Jr., 69, of Berkley, for operating as an unlicensed builder.
Read next:
Recall signatures for Flint city councilwoman under review
City of Flint Municipal Center
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Suspect charged
US-10 in Bay Co. reopens Monday
There is a traffic alert.
Police: Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving
Police lights generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer shoots 16-point buck
20-year-old bags 16-point buck in Tuscola Co. on opening day
Charles Paulsen
Sheriff warns hunters about malicious property destruction
None
Ukrainian Teen in Freeland prepares to travel home amid war
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say
Justen Watkins, leader of white nationalist gang 'The Base'
Court upholds sentencing for leader of national white supremacist group

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to United Auto Workers members at a rally, Sept....
Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence
City of Flint Municipal Center
Recall signatures for Flint city councilwoman under review
There is a traffic alert.
Daily lane closure on M-15 in Genesee Co. for guardrail work
Toledo police lights
Man dies in motorcycle crash