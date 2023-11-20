Police: Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency while he was driving, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. MSP said troopers investigated a crash on 1-96 near Riley Center Road in Riley Township.

Preliminary investigation shows the driver, a 69-year-old Grand Blanc man, suffered an apparent medical emergency, left the roadway, and struck a culvert in the median, according to MSP.

The man was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, but he died due to his injuries, MSP said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, MSP said, adding no other injuries were reported.

